June 3, 1923—Sept. 28, 2022

RACINE—Elsie G. Howard, 99, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Elsie was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 3, 1923, to the late Rudolf and Gertrude (nee: Schilling) Schweisser. She was united in marriage to Robert R. Howard on February 5, 1944, in Philadelphia. Sadly, Robert passed away in 1983.

She was employed with Dr. Jeanne McCarthy for 20 years and Dr. Joan Duda for four years until her retirement in 1987. Elsie was a charter member of the Racine Astronomical Society. She loved fishing, traveling, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her nephews: Randy (Julie) Schweisser of Whitehall, MI, Jeff Schweisser of Milwaukee, Dan Howard of Austin, TX, Richard (Sharon) Howard of Eagle River, WI; and other nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie is preceded in death by her brother Werner Schweisser and nephew Pat Howard.

Funeral Services for Elsie will be held privately.

