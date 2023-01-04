Elsie A. (Kralicek) Budzinski

Sept. 21, 1922—Dec. 30, 2022

RACINE—With her family by her side, Elsie A. Budzinski. Age 100, passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence. Elsie was born in Racine on September 21, 1922, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (nee: Buran) Kralicek.

She was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1940”. On February 16, 1946, Elsie married the love of her life, Leo W. Budzinski. They raised three children together and shared thirty-eight beautiful years together before Leo passed away on February 17, 1984. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and former member at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Mrs. Budzinski, a homemaker, was employed by St. Mary Hospital, Chicago Rubber and then Massey Harris as a tool grinder during WWII for two years. In her younger years, Elsie was a Girl Scout Leader, a poll worker, and played baseball with Massey Harris during the war. An excellent cook, Elsie also enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, camping, fishing, playing sheepshead and other card games with her friends, testing her luck at the casinos, and bowling well into her nineties. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Faye Miller, Raymond (Joan) Budzinski, Janet Urban; three grandchildren: RaeAnn (Justin) Nelson, Jaimie Budzinski, Justin (Elizabeth) Urban; four great-grandchildren: Ella and Ethan Nelson, twins, Marilyn and Scarlett Urban; brother, Anthony Kralicek, sister, Kathleen Marsh, special nephew, Michael (Sarah) Marsh; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: Henrietta (Robert) Helbling, Frances (Clem) Helbling, Mae (Earl) Pfleger.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Elsie’s life will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church.

A very special thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

