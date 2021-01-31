 Skip to main content
Mrs. Eloise Johnson, 70, was called Home by her Loving Savior on

Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Her Homegoing Service will be held in Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St., on Wednesday, February 3rd at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. Visitation will be in the church that Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In light of the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family asks that loved ones and friends view the service on the Faith Church of God Facebook Page, or that they attend the visitation in lieu of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

