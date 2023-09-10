Aug. 8, 1934 – Aug. 30, 2023
RACINE—Mother Elnora Wainwright, age 89, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 surrounded with the love of family.
Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am in Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church (825 Caron Butler Drive in Racine, WI) with Rev. Willie Riley officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing for Mother Wainwright will be in the church on Saturday from 10-11 am. You may witness the service via livestream by selecting the link located in Elnora’s obituary on the funeral home website on Saturday at 11 am. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
