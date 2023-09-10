Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 am in Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church (825 Caron Butler Drive in Racine, WI) with Rev. Willie Riley officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing for Mother Wainwright will be in the church on Saturday from 10-11 am. You may witness the service via livestream by selecting the link located in Elnora’s obituary on the funeral home website on Saturday at 11 am. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.