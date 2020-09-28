 Skip to main content
Elmetta M Kelly
Elmetta M Kelly

2/14/1929—9/17/2020

RACINE—Age 91. September 17, 2020. Services entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

