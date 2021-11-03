Elmer S. Sauder

RACINE—Elmer Silverius Sauder, 88, passed away on October 27, 2021 at Ascension All Saints. A life-long resident of Racine County, where the Sauder Family has lived since the 1850s, Elmer was born at home in Kansasville on May 18, 1933 to Louis and Margaret (nee Weber) Sauder. He attended Kansasville School, Union Grove High School, and Burlington High School, later earning his GED through Gateway. On June 25, 1955, he married Lucille Wahl, whom he met at Polish Hall in Racine. Together they raised four children and operated their own apple orchard, Orchardville. He was proud to provide for his family through his work at Case and Belle City, followed by 30 years of service at American Motors Corp. and Chrysler, retiring in 1988.