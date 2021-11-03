Elmer S. Sauder

May 18, 1933—October 27, 2021
RACINE—Elmer Silverius Sauder, 88, passed away on October 27, 2021 at Ascension All Saints. A life-long resident of Racine County, where the Sauder Family has lived since the 1850s, Elmer was born at home in Kansasville on May 18, 1933 to Louis and Margaret (nee Weber) Sauder. He attended Kansasville School, Union Grove High School, and Burlington High School, later earning his GED through Gateway. On June 25, 1955, he married Lucille Wahl, whom he met at Polish Hall in Racine. Together they raised four children and operated their own apple orchard, Orchardville. He was proud to provide for his family through his work at Case and Belle City, followed by 30 years of service at American Motors Corp. and Chrysler, retiring in 1988.
Elmer was naturally musical: he could pick up many instruments and play them by ear. In his younger days, he frequently performed on accordion, including appearances with Polka King Frankie Yankovic! Elmer enjoyed woodcarving and was the woodworking leader for Sturtevant 4-H for many years. In later years, he enjoyed being a member of the SWAPCS (Tractor Club), taking trips to the casino, and performing occasionally as “Keyboard Elmer.”
Elmer is survived by his wife of 66 years and their children: Margie Sauder, Cindi (Dave) Leger, and Scott (Carol) Sauder; grandchildren: Melissa (Matt) June, Ricky Treptow, Nicole (Zeb) Pekrul, Robert Sauder, Jr., Luke Sauder, Dylan Sauder, Noah Sauder, Briana (Jack) Ragsdill, and Nicholas Leger; and great-grandchildren: Kyle and Hailey Dvorak, Wyatt Treptow, Sara, Zeb, and Ben Pekrul, Robert Bennett, and Maisie Rish. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Sauder, Sr.; and siblings: Fred Sauder, Cecilia Allen Lester, and Mary Ann Burch.
Visitation will be at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Elmer will be entombed in West Lawn Memorial Park next to his son.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association and the Polycystic Kidney Association.
