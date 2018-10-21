Try 1 month for 99¢
Elmer Julius Verschueren

May 31, 1928 – October 15, 2018

RACINE—Elmer J. Verschueren, age 90, passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, on Monday morning, October 15, 2018.

A lifetime resident, Elmer was born in Racine on May 31, 1928 to the late Odilon and Henrietta (nee: Munsters) Verschueren. In his bride’s home country of Belgium, Elmer was united in marriage with the love of his life, Adele Lillian (nee: Van de Velde), on September 15, 1961.

With a profound work ethic, Elmer was employed by Racine Steel Castings for over 30 years, retiring as a core room operator in 1985. A devoted Catholic, who was forever praying for the well-being of others, Elmer was a longtime & faithful member of Holy Name / St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

Among his interests, Elmer loved woodworking and handcrafted many birdhouses for family and friends; was an extreme Green Bay Packers fan; was always on the search for that special deal at 7 Mile Fair; and often reminisced about spending time on the Fox River in Waterford in his early years. A cowboy at heart, Elmer enjoyed Roy Rogers and old school Country music. Elmer was a kind, gentle, simple and peaceful gentleman who will be dearly missed by his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Adele; their children, Donna (Kurt) Jorgenson, Linda (Gary) Schultz and Tom (Tracy) Verschueren; grandchildren, Benjamin (Shayna) Jorgenson, Kyle (Michelle) Jorgenson, Emily (Austin) Lieburn, Alissa and Aaron Schultz, Timothy (Melissa) Verschueren, and Alexander Verschueren; great-grandchildren, Audrina & Kody, Jackson & Arlo, and Evan; and many other special relatives, church family & friends – too numerous to mention by name. In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death his Irish Setter, Dusty.

Private family services were held on Friday, October 19, 2018. Longtime friend, Rev. Ronald Gramza, officiated. Interment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32.

