Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held by his family on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. A public visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00—11:00 a.m.