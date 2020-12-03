July 13, 1928 – November 5, 2020

Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.

“COTTON” was born in Macon, Mississippi, to John A. And Mamie (nee: May) Cotton on July 13, 1925, the youngest of eleven. He confessed Christ at an early age at Salem United Methodist Church in Macon. He also attended school until the 8th grade.

On November 30, 1944, he decided to enlist in the U. S. Army, serving during World War II. Some of these years he spent in the Philippines. He was a member of the segregated all black 93rd Infantry Division. Cotton was honorably discharged on November 21, 1946.

In 1947, Cotton decided to migrate north to follow his sister in Racine, WI, to search for a better opportunity. And that he did, finding employment and starting a family all right on Racine Street. Cotton worked with J.I. Case Company for 40 years, starting in August 1947. During his tenure, his love for baseball lead him to coach the J.I. Case team to a championship. After retirement, Cotton continued to work various part-time jobs including a security guard for J.I. Case through Per Mar Security Systems.