Dec. 15, 1941 – Feb. 11, 2022

ELMWOOD PARK—Ellis Earl Steiner, age 80, passed away on Friday morning, February 11, 2022. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Surviving are his children: Michael J. Steiner and his wife, Nada Filipovich, of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Ann C. Steiner-Saab and her husband, Fouad Saab, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and Kathryn “Katie” J. Steiner of Katy, Texas; grandchildren: Anya Steiner (Eric Johnson), Josef Steiner, Elise Steiner, Nicholas Saab (Hanan), Madeline Saab, Lily Saab and Sophia Saab; great-grandsons: Aiden and Isaac Saab; brother, Larry (Sue) Steiner; sisters: Odessa (LaMoyne) Stofflet and Sharron Helsinger; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. Ellis was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved and deeply-missed Mary Ann who passed away May 14, 2021.

Services celebrating Ellis’s life will be held at Faithbridge Church, Franksville Campus (10402 Northwestern Avenue Franksville, Wisconsin 53126) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will take place at Mound Cemetery on Friday afternoon. In memory of Ellis, contributions to Bright Side Youth Ranch (1069 Shiloh Road, York, South Carolina 29745) are suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary and for instructions on how to witness the service via livestream.

