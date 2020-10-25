Ellen Mary Chaffee
1924 – 2020
Ellen Mary Chaffee of Saint Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 95 on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Russell Chaffee; her parents, Paul and Ellen Tiles; her brothers, Edward and Paul Tiles; and her sons-in-law, Dean Lammering and Kevin Flaherty.
Ellen is survived by her children, Paul (Bonnie) Chaffee of Saginaw, MI, Judy Lammering of Georgetown, TX, Dorothy (Wayne) Baker of Springfield, MO, Tom (Karen) Chaffee of St. Charles, MO; her grandchildren, Staci (Bryan) Ray, Bailey Lammering, Kristin Chaffee, Renny Lammering, Bill (Ann) Chaffee, and Natalie Chaffee; and her great-grandchild, Emmie Ray.
Ellen was a devout Catholic at St. Peters Catholic Church where she and Raymond were both parishioners and where she attended mass daily until she was no longer able. She was a graduate of Park High School in Racine, WI, and majored in physical education while in college. Ellen also studied classical ballet and enjoyed dancing for many years. She had a passion for creating beautiful things and took on painting or quilting projects whenever she wasn't out in her garden. She and her late husband Raymond were inseparable all throughout their love affair, which lasted more than 70 years.
Memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
