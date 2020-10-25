Ellen Mary Chaffee

Ellen was a devout Catholic at St. Peters Catholic Church where she and Raymond were both parishioners and where she attended mass daily until she was no longer able. She was a graduate of Park High School in Racine, WI, and majored in physical education while in college. Ellen also studied classical ballet and enjoyed dancing for many years. She had a passion for creating beautiful things and took on painting or quilting projects whenever she wasn't out in her garden. She and her late husband Raymond were inseparable all throughout their love affair, which lasted more than 70 years.