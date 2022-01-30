Ellen M. Shukis

March 5, 1949 – January 13, 2022

RACINE, WI - Ellen Mary Shukis, age 72, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, March 5, 1949, the first daughter of the late Richard and Elaine (nee: Buchman) Parent.

Ellen graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1967." She went on to earn a degree from St. Benedict's College, St. Cloud, MN and went to graduate school in Massachusetts. She stayed there and lived in Whatley, MA, until she returned to Racine in 2017.

Ellen was employed for 16 years at Smith College and for over 20 years at MT. Holyoke College as Director of Arboretum and Botanical Gardens until her retirement. She also did freelance design and worked seasonally at Bay State Perennial Farm.

Ellen was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church and the Greater Racine Kennel Club. She loved making beaded jewelry and sold pieces of her work to people all around the world.

Ellen was an avid gardener and loved visiting gardens including several trips to the UK with her son. She was a lover of plants and animals and loved feeding birds. She participated in the nationwide bird count every year. Ellen's biggest hobbies were reading and watching hockey games and tennis. Above all she was a beloved mother, sister and aunt who will be missed beyond belief.

Surviving are her son Kyle Shukis of Centerville, VA; sisters: Jean (Leon) Robles, Irene Parent, Janie Parent; nieces and nephews: Reginald Robles, Ruby (Ken) Corey, Philip Robles, Alainna Robles, Amelinda Burich; her beloved dog, Birdie; other relatives and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will follow in the St. Francis Meadow, Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

