Ellen M. Johnson Nee: Held

Ellen M. Johnson

(Nee: Held)

June 26, 1932—February 27, 2019

RACINE—Ellen Marie Johnson, age 86, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine, June 26, 1932, daughter of the late William and Anna (Nee: Sorenson) Held.

On November 13, 1965 she was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Johnson who preceded her in death December 12, 2001. She was an avid Bingo Player who also enjoyed cards, board games and puzzles. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Margie (John) Jensen, Harold “Kip” Humburg, Patricia Oberst; grandchildren, Tracy (Rick) VanKoningsveld, Laura (Allen) Langdon, Peter Kennow, Kourtney (Casey) Humburg Staton, Donald James, Kara (Matt) Casorla; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren, sister, Mavis Agerholm; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cyndi James; 7 sisters and a brother.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Graceland Cemetery, Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the front gate.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

