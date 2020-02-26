1943 — 2020
Ellen J. Combs, 76, of Dunbar, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13th at Dickinson County Hospital. Ellen was born December 17, 1943 in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Napoleon and Bernice (Cerasale) Blanchette.
After her graduation from Pembine High School in 1961, Ellen went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for many years as an RN for Cook County Medical in Chicago and as head of Cardiac Care at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine. She married Fred T. Combs on August 7, 1981 at the farm in Union Grove. The couple moved to the family home in Dunbar in 1992. Ellen was a woman of many talents and hobbies. She enjoyed numerous crafts and was an accomplished painter in oils and watercolor. She also enjoyed showing her dogs in many dog shows up to the national level. Ellen loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Her lifelong passion for trout fishing helped her to become an expert flyfisher and fly tier. She was the founder of Northwoods flyfishers and operated her own fly tying business for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; children, David Tock of Buffalo, NY, Michael (AiJun Zhaio) Tock of Dunbar, Mary (James) Angus of Reedsburg, WI, Jason (Michelle) Combs of Racine, and Tracy Combs of Mukwanago; grandchildren, Andrew and Jeremy Tock, Krista (Anthony) Sory, James, Christopher, Chad, Daniel, Tina Angus and Logan Combs; eleven great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28th at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Fr. Michael Lightner will officiate. Burial will be in the Dunbar Cemetery.
Condolences to the family of Ellen Combs may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with the arrangements.
