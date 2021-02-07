Ellen E. (nee: Korpi) Rouze

1924—2021
RACINE — Ellen E. Rouze passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the age of 97 years.
She was born in 1924 in Chisholm, Minnesota. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee: Kniivila) Korpi and one of six children.
Ellen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Rouze on April 16, 1949 in Rochester, MN.
Dear mother of Christine, Jeffrey, Randy (Katie), Colleen (Steve) Gottschalk, and Steven (Kathy); cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren, Daniel (Tina) Gottschalk, Brian (Stephanie) Gottschalk, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Mirabel (Bakary) Fall, Sophia, Brandon, Ciara, and Tyler; loving great grandmother of Laura, David, Henry, Brody, Brooklynn and Braelynn.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert in 2011. Ellen is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
One of Ellen’s greatest joys in life was spending time with her family and friends. She nurtured her faith in God through service and study as a longtime member of Christ Church United Methodist where she served as president of the United Methodist Women. As well, Ellen was a district board president and member of Racine Women’s Club and enjoyed working with the Girl Scouts of Racine County. Ellen was educated as a registered nurse.
She loved to read, cook, do crossword puzzles, crafts and volunteer. She traveled with Robert to many places here and abroad. Her fondest trip was to Finland, her ancestral home.
Private services for Ellen will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband.
Memorials are suggested to: United Methodist Women at Christ Church United Methodist, the Racine Food Bank, or the charity of St. Jude’s.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Emergency Room and Ascension at home, for the compassionate care they provided. She held dear all her family and friends on her journey home.
