Ellen E. (nee: Korpi) Rouze

1924—2021

RACINE — Ellen E. Rouze passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the age of 97 years.

She was born in 1924 in Chisholm, Minnesota. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee: Kniivila) Korpi and one of six children.

Ellen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Rouze on April 16, 1949 in Rochester, MN.

Dear mother of Christine, Jeffrey, Randy (Katie), Colleen (Steve) Gottschalk, and Steven (Kathy); cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren, Daniel (Tina) Gottschalk, Brian (Stephanie) Gottschalk, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Mirabel (Bakary) Fall, Sophia, Brandon, Ciara, and Tyler; loving great grandmother of Laura, David, Henry, Brody, Brooklynn and Braelynn.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert in 2011. Ellen is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.