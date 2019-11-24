Ellen E. Marani

Ellen graduated from Nathan Hale High School “Class of 1966” and went on to earn a degree in education from U.W. Whitewater. It was at Whitewater that she met the love of her life, Daniel Marani, and they were united in marriage at St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee September 16, 1978. Ellen taught at St. Joseph’s Grade School for 10 years and then at Curtis Strange Elementary School Kenosha for 15 years, retiring in 2013. Ellen was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Pickleball, taking walks, and gardening. Above all she treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.