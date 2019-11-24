Ellen E. Marani

June 17, 1948—November 16, 2019
RACINE—Ellen Elizabeth Marani, age 71, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago following a stroke. She was born in West Allis, WI, June 17, 1948, daughter of the late Gordon and Maxine (Nee:Jones) Witherbee.
Ellen graduated from Nathan Hale High School “Class of 1966” and went on to earn a degree in education from U.W. Whitewater. It was at Whitewater that she met the love of her life, Daniel Marani, and they were united in marriage at St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee September 16, 1978. Ellen taught at St. Joseph’s Grade School for 10 years and then at Curtis Strange Elementary School Kenosha for 15 years, retiring in 2013. Ellen was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Pickleball, taking walks, and gardening. Above all she treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Dan; children, Angela (David) Lewandowski, Victoria (Wade) Porter, Nicholas (Rebecca) Marani; grandchildren, Gia and Gweneth Porter, Vincent, Dominic, and Gianna Marani; brothers, Richard and Robert Witherbee; other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Friends and relatives may meet Tuesday at the church prior to the Mass 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Ascension, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for their loving and compassionate care.
