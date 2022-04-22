Ellen D. Risley

May 10, 1945 - April 10, 2022

PEACHTREE CITY, GA - Ellen Risley, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10 2022, at The Hope Center in Fayetteville, GA. She was born May 10 1945 in Madison, WI to parents, Wayne and Ester Williams. She was a 1963 Graduate of West High school in Madison where she met her husband of 50 years, Donald Risley who has since passed away on October 19, 2013. Ellen loved helping abused and neglected children and made this her life long 30 year career as a RN at All Saints hospital formerly St. Luke's in Racine, Wisconsin.

She will be dearly missed by her surviving four boys; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ellen loved life and always took the time to stay connected with "ole" friends, especially her girls from West High and past neighbors who today are all part of our big family.

We invite you to celebrate life with our family at a gravesite ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Dr., Madison, WI 53705 at 2:00 p.m. The cemetery requests all guests to cue up at the entrance of the cemetery for escort to the site at 2:00 p.m. Further updates can be found on Facebook at Melissa Risley.