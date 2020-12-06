1941 — 2020

Ella “Louise” Tucker, a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, died on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was 79 years old.

Louise Tucker was born on April 4, 1941 to the late Andrew Jackson and Ora Belle (Johnson) Buckley in Enterprise, Mississippi. Louise was the second child born of fifteen children. Louise was a faithful member of the Lockwood Park Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Louise was married to the late Travis Tucker Jr. and together they had four children: Ivy T., Antonio, Sherrie, and Glen. She devoted her life to her children and family.

Louise was a dedicated and caring mother and leader of her immediate family and extended family. She loved her children without reservation. She was a generous provider, always eager to reach out a helping hand to all those that were in need. She continually opened her heart and home to the less fortunate. Louise will forever be remembered for her love of her community and care for others.