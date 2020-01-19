Ella Gardina
Ella Gardina passed away on January 10, 2020. A private family service was held.

We thank all of her caregivers for providing her with comfort in both body and soul.

Suggested memorials may take the form of acts of kindness directed toward your family, friends as well as strangers.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Gardina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

