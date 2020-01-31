Ella B. Foots
0 comments

Ella B. Foots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 2, 1928 — January 26, 2020

Viewing: 9:00 a.m. Wayman AME Church, Saturday 2/1/20. Services: 10:00 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Foots as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News