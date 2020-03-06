1987—2020
Elizabeth R. Olszewski, 32, of Racine, formerly of Union Grove, entered eternal life on February 9th, 2020, at Ascension All Saints, Racine, WI with her loving family in attendance. Elizabeth was born August 31st, 1987 to Peter and Roberta (nee: Fox) Olszewski; her passion for life, and ambition to succeed were evident early on. In 2004, Elizabeth met the love of her life and best friend, Randall Bruce (Racine, WI). Elizabeth graduated Union Grove High School in 2005 with honors.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Memory of Elizabeth at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105) on Saturday, March 7th. An open reception, with food and drinks provided, will be held from 1:00pm to 3:45pm with a service to follow at 4:00pm.
You have free articles remaining.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Waukegan 2 College and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.