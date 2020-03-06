Elizabeth R. Olszewski, 32, of Racine, formerly of Union Grove, entered eternal life on February 9th, 2020, at Ascension All Saints, Racine, WI with her loving family in attendance. Elizabeth was born August 31st, 1987 to Peter and Roberta (nee: Fox) Olszewski; her passion for life, and ambition to succeed were evident early on. In 2004, Elizabeth met the love of her life and best friend, Randall Bruce (Racine, WI). Elizabeth graduated Union Grove High School in 2005 with honors.