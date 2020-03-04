Elizabeth R. Olszewski

Elizabeth was known by those who loved her to be hard-working, ambitious, highly intelligent, with an infectious laugh, and a smile that could brighten the darkest room. She was genuine and outspoken. She meant the world to her family, but most especially to her two biggest fans, her nephew and niece, Everett & Emelia. Her eyes would light up with extra sparkle whenever she was with them, and she was known as THE Auntie. Liz loved to travel, entertain, shop, and spend time with those she loved. She was outgoing, adventurous and a true child at heart. Elizabeth consistently strove for excellence, and it was important to her to be the best at whatever she did. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and her fur-baby Abbey Olszewski.