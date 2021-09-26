Elizabeth Pinkert (nee Frederick)

Jan. 13, 1922 – Sept. 19, 2021

KENOSHA — Elizabeth “Bette” Pinkert (nee: Frederick), 99, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s at Home Inspired Senior Living, Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Bette was born January 13, 1922 in Conrath, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Anna (nee Oster) Frederick. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children Nancella “Nan” (Larry) Smalley and Ronald “Ron” (Mary) Pinkert; grandchildren: Angela Smalley and Kelli (Tony) Crouse; great-grandchild, Silas Crouse, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Bette was preceded in death by her husband, William George Pinkert; her daughter, Jan Marie (the late Donald) Grover; her parents; and her sister, Annabelle (the late Eugene) Malsack.

A private family service was held at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home Thursday, September 23, 2021, with internment at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, Wisconsin. The family suggests memorials be made to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. We would like to thank the staff of Home Inspired Senior Living and Hospice Alliance of Kenosha for their compassionate care. Please visit the website of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY