October 5, 1921 - January 17, 2021
RACINE — Elizabeth Marzette, 99, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Elizabeth was born in Etta, Mississippi on October 5, 1921 to Gaties and Lonie (nee: Driver) Owens. She married Thomas Lee Marzette. He preceded her in death. Elizabeth loved going to family gatherings and got the most joy out of being around her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching old television shows and movies.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Mark Marzette, Joann Marzette, Linda Marzette, Thomas (Karen) Marzette and Kenneth Marzette, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and sisters Wilma Phillips and Myria Johnson. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey Marzette and Mathew Marzette, daughter Lenette Marzette and brothers Iz Owens, Henry Owens and Thomas Owens.
A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at a later date.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
