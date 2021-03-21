UNION GROVE — Elizabeth M. Poedtke of Union Grove passed away peacefully at her home March 16th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and survived by her children: Debra (Fred) Kaste and Mark (Bernadette) Poedtke; grandchildren: Lance (Alexandra) Poedtke, Corey (Kaitlyn) Poedtke; and great-grandchildren: Delilah, and Roark. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association and the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.