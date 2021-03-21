 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth M. Poedtke
0 comments

Elizabeth M. Poedtke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth M. Poedtke

Feb. 15, 1932—March 16, 2021

UNION GROVE — Elizabeth M. Poedtke of Union Grove passed away peacefully at her home March 16th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and survived by her children: Debra (Fred) Kaste and Mark (Bernadette) Poedtke; grandchildren: Lance (Alexandra) Poedtke, Corey (Kaitlyn) Poedtke; and great-grandchildren: Delilah, and Roark. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association and the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

262-552-9000

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News