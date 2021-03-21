Feb. 15, 1932—March 16, 2021
UNION GROVE — Elizabeth M. Poedtke of Union Grove passed away peacefully at her home March 16th. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and survived by her children: Debra (Fred) Kaste and Mark (Bernadette) Poedtke; grandchildren: Lance (Alexandra) Poedtke, Corey (Kaitlyn) Poedtke; and great-grandchildren: Delilah, and Roark. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association and the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.