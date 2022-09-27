April 9, 1946—Sept. 12, 2022

Elizabeth Louise (Crawford) Katch died September 12, 2022. She was the third child born to Russell and Helen (Gunville) Crawford April 9, 1946 in Green Bay, WI.

Elizabeth graduated from GB West High in 1964 and went on to get her bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside. She was a published writer, poet, graphic artist and teacher of writing at UW-Parkside. She received a Grammy Nomination for her anchor poem in “The Color Purple”.

She is survived by her three daughters (Sarah, Jessica, and Alyssa), son (Jason) and grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother, Russell (Sandi) Crawford, and two sisters: Mary (Thomas) Huempfner, and Judith Patenaude. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Michael Patenaude.

Elizabeth will be sorely missed by her family (especially her favorite nephew Brad), friends, and caregiver Patty Deprey.

Many thanks for the care given to Elizabeth on her final journey by the medical and hospice care personnel at Bellin Hospital. There are no formal services scheduled at this time.