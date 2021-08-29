May 6, 1958 – Aug. 21, 2021

RACINE – Elizabeth “Liz” Carreno, 63, passed away in peace at A Natural Nurturing Place, Racine on August 21, 2021.

Liz was born on May 6, 1958, the beloved daughter of Ruben and Martha (nee: Oteman) Carreno.

Liz is survived by her mother, Martha; her caring brothers: Gregory (Colleen) Carreno and Stephen (Bonny) Carreno; special aunts and uncles: Elaine Barry, Carolyn Kramer, Mary Lou Oteman, Mary Jane Carreno, George Oteman, and David Oteman; special cousin, Cristina Mondragon; and special friend, Monica Saksefski.

Liz was preceded in death by her loving father, Ruben.

Elizabeth will be loved and remembered forever.

Private services were held. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences.

