RACINE—Elizabeth Lisa Guajardo, age 57, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Elizabeth was born in Racine, WI, November 20, 1963, daughter of the late Pedro E. Guajardo Sr.; Lisa was a loving sister and devoted grandma who will be sadly missed. Survivors include her mom: Maria C. Guajardo from Racine. Sisters: Sylvia D. Guajardo from Racine, Sandra L. Glass from CA. Brothers: Pedro E. Guajardo Jr. (Leticia Martinez-Guajardo) and Juan P. Guajardo both from Racine. Children: Henry, Lettie, Felisha, Isaac and Victor Jackson and nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly.