Nov. 10, 1942 - Jan. 3, 2022

VENICE, FL - Elizabeth (Lee Ann) Johnson (nee: Vanderheyden) went to be with her heavenly Lord on January 3, 2022.

She was born on November 10, 1942 in Racine, WI, the daughter of John and Ruth Vanderheyden (nee: Poplawski). Lee Ann graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine in 1960. Her early career started at American Bank, and after time at home with her children spent 20 years at SC Johnson as a secretary in the medical department.

On June 4, 1993 she was united in marriage to Gordon Johnson, and after they both retired they relocated to Venice, FL in 2007.

Lee Ann enjoyed entertaining and spending time with family and friends, always a gracious and welcoming hostess. She was a life-long reader, loved to travel and try new adventures. Her extended family was her shining treasure.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Gordon Johnson; daughters, Lisa Schildt and husband, Paul Sohn, Benjamin and Trevor Gloede; Susie Rosenquist and husband, Mark, Hannah, Zac and Ryan; son, Ronald Schildt and wife, Kelly, Colton and Kylie; brother, Michael Vanderheyden; former husband, Donald Schildt, and many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends that have had a special place in her life.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital (stjudes.org).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road in Venice.

A service will take place in the spring in Wisconsin. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.