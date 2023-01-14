Mar. 7, 1948—Jan. 9, 2023

ELMWOOD PARK — Elizabeth Lana Ramsey, 74, of Elmwood Park, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home.

Born in Wisconsin on March 7, 1948, she was the daughter of Daniel and Evelyn (nee: Kuhn) Squires. Her early life was spent in Union Grove, where she graduated from Union Grove High School. She was previously married to Doug Turner, who preceded her in death on September 2, 1968. She later became the devoted wife of Jerry Ramsey, whom she adored, on December 28, 1972. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Being the Matriarch of the family, Lana was very family oriented. She chatted with her siblings nearly every day, enjoyed celebrating holidays with the family, yelling at Chuck, arguing with Doug, and praising “Princess” Danielle. She loved Irish music, food, culture, and attending Hooley Days as often as possible. She also worked in sales for Grand Appliance and TV and was a member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Burlington. She enjoyed her work in sales where she traveled and met new people. She also loved Target runs, shopping, lunches, watching Notre Dame and Packer games, cooking, her trips to Copper Harbor, time spent in Door County with the DCDG, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Lana is survived by her husband, Jerry Ramsey; children, Chuck (Amy) Ramsey, Douglas (Kimberly) Turner and Danielle Horenziak; grandchildren, Mallory (Joey) Hurst-Turner, Kailyn (Adam) Bartelt, Jordan Horenziak, Kylie Horenziak, Ashton (Barron Masi) Horenziak, Jacob Horenziak and Justin Horenziak; great-grandson, Ricky; siblings, Charlie Squires, Debbie (Luke) Kollasch, Dawn (Larry) Stensrud and Teresa Rode; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Doug Turner and siblings, Linda Squires and Dan Squires.

The family would like to thank the Racine Fire Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.

Services for Lana will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11AM at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 4 until 7PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. A private inurnment will take place at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church at a later date.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011