Elizabeth J. Kurtz (nee: Geyer)

November 19, 1922 - July 16, 2021

RACINE- Elizabeth June Kurtz, 98, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Parkview Gardens in Racine, WI. Elizabeth was born on November 19, 1922 to Walter and Violet Geyer (nee: Close) in Elkhart County, IN. She was united in marriage to Donald Kurtz on April 27, 1941 in Elkhart County. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1976.

She graduated from Goshen High School in Goshen, IN. Class of 1941. Elizabeth was employed by Johnson Controls as a secretary, retiring after 32 years.

Surviving are her daughter, Kenda (Kenneth) Dues of Racine; son, Jon (Karen) Kurtz Sr. of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Stephan (Connie) Dues, Jeffery (Cassandra) Dues, Jonathan Dues, Jon Kurtz Jr, and Peter Kurtz; great grandchildren: Spencer, Sydney, Cage, London and Asher Dues, Becca, Brent, Elliot, Stella, Benjamin and Evelyn Kurtz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and three brothers: Walter, Robert and Richard Geyer - all served their country in World War II.