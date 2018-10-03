June 27, 1928—October 1, 2018
RACINE—Betty McMahon (1928-2018)— wife, mother, grandmother and longtime Racine, WI resident — passed away peacefully October 1, 2018 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living, LLC in Mount Pleasant, WI.
We are very grateful to the staff at Bay Harbor and Grace Hospice for the loving care and attention to grace and dignity my mother received. As she would always say, “Life is good!,” demonstrating her positive attitude and feisty zeal for life, even after nine decades.
Betty was born June 27, 1928 in Bellaire, OH to Thomas John Murphy and Kathryn Margaret (Hoffman) Murphy. After Thomas died of pneumonia in 1935, Mrs. Murphy kept her six children together and moved to the Hoffman homestead in Martin’s Ferry, OH, where Betty graduated from St. John’s High School in 1946. In October 1952, Betty married the love of her life, John Eugene ‘Jack’ McMahon of Bellaire, OH. Jack was the former Worldwide Director of Management Development for SC Johnson in Racine, WI. Betty always took pride in the success of her family, raised seven children, managed the McMahon household, and throughout the years volunteered at St. Patrick as eucharistic minister and bookkeeper.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Eugene “Jack” McMahon, her son, John Patrick McMahon, her parents, Thomas and Kathryn Murphy and five siblings — Virginia Cooper, Rose Claire Sharpe, Thomas Murphy, Mary Lou Murphy and Kathryn Ann Risdon. She is survived by six children — Kathleen (Thomas Henninger) McMahon, Robert (Anna) McMahon, Terence McMahon, Timothy McMahon, Mary Kate (Thomas) Conlin and Kevin (Julia) McMahon — and ten grandchildren — Sean Conlin, Catherine (J.R.) Toler, Molly Conlin, Shane Conlin, John McMahon, Meara Henninger-McMahon, Joseph McMahon, Michael McMahon, Peter McMahon, and Lauren McMahon.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 5, 2018, at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, 1509 Grand Avenue, Racine, WI 53403. Visitation will be held an hour prior at 10:00 am in the church. Memorial donations in memory of Betty McMahon may please be made to St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.