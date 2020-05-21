Elizabeth Hoogenhout

September 16, 1935 – May 18, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Elizabeth (nee: Helu) Hoogenhout, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the unending love of family, late Monday evening, May 18, 2020.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jan “Gerry”; their children, Christopher Hoogenhout of Tonga; William (Jayme) Hoogenhout of LaGrange, GA; and Corine (fiancé, Tim Krenzke) DeGroot of Mount Pleasant; her beautiful granddaughters, of whom followed in Elizabeth’s as third generation nurses, Jordan Hoogenhout & Tiah (Jordan) Lee; step-grandsons, Andrew & Jacob DeGroot; and many other dear relatives worldwide from the USA, Australia, New Zealand & Tonga – too numerous to mention all by name.
Services celebrating Elizabeth’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Verlan Van Ee and (Pastor of Kenosha Christian Reformed Church) along with Pastor Henry Perez officiating. You can witness the live stream service at https://youtu.be/psc0IF6I2B8. Public visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Interment will take place at the family cemetery in her native island of Tonga. Memorials to Kenosha Christian Reformed Church have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
