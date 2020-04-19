Elizabeth Chalker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

11/7/35 – 4/14/20

Elizabeth “Betty” (nee: Prentice) Chalker passed away in Union Grove on April 14th in the presence of her loving family, several of whom provided diligent care and support in her final days. Comfortable in the spotlight, Betty had an innate flair for the dramatic; as such, no one was particularly surprised she chose a global pandemic as the backdrop for her grand finale.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Betty was born to Margaret (Constable) and John Prentice in 1935. A fervent believer in the importance of family, Betty’s proudest accomplishments were raising her four children – Larry, Lon, Lori, and Lana – to be happy, compassionate, and selfless people.

The course of her life changed in the early 1970s thanks to a stack of quarters and a load of whites. Betty met Charles Chalker at a laundromat and the couple was married at Grace Chapel Church in 1972. For decades, their love served as a life-changing cornerstone not just for their family, but for a countless number of West Racine kids who grew up the benefactors of Betty and Chuck’s kindness.