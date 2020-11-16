October 3, 1925 – November 11, 2020
Elizabeth Cecelia (nee: Prott) Peterson, 95, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital on November 11, 2020.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM and will go until time of service at 11:00 AM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Elizabeth’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park following Elizabeth’s service.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
(262)634-3361
