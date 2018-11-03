MADISON/RACINE—Elizabeth Burlingame Sexton died peacefully in her sleep of a heart attack, on Oct. 26, 2018, at age 59. She was wearing her favorite nightgown, resting on her favorite pillow, with her husband, John and her dog beside her.
Lizzie had a love of nature. She enjoyed the woods of Wisconsin, the gardens of Paris, and the mountains of Germany and Italy that she visited many times. She enjoyed many happy vacations at Longvac, the family home in northern Wisconsin.
From the time she was a young girl, she showed a great love for all life. Whether she was carefully carrying an insect outside or rescuing a hurt animal alongside the road, she could not stand to see any creature harmed. She was passionate about animal rights. She fought for farm animals, and rescued pets from hurricanes and fires. She volunteered at the Humane Society and was a board member of Compassion for Farm Animals.
She was a champion of veganism, and everyone “knew it!” Liz was a foodie and good cook. She incorporated her vegan beliefs into her foodie enthusiasm and expanded her cooking repertoire.
Like her vegan beliefs, she let you know her politics. She campaigned for the Democratic Party and championed progressive causes. Education, civil rights and health care were just a few of the causes that were important to her.
She loved to travel. She and John lived in Italy and Germany for five years. They traveled to many different countries. She made friends all over the world. She was a great navigator and adopted the Italian driving style.
She was passionate about her alma mater UW, and her beloved Badgers. Nobody cheered louder than Lizzie at Badger football and hockey games. The Green Bay Packers weren’t far behind.
She loved the arts, theater, and was a voracious book reader.
Lizzie was a generous friend, always “lending an ear,” caring for others. She could always be counted on in a time of need. She lived with Type 1 diabetes for most of her life and all the challenges that entailed. She was always supporting her “D-buddies” with their challenges.
She had a master’s degree in Child Life. For her entire career, Lizzie was active in Pre-School education as a teacher, curriculum specialist, administrator, director, and adjunct professor. Liz grew up in Racine. She enjoyed living in California before she moved to Europe.
She leaves behind her husband, John; mother, Virginia Burlingame; brother, John P. Burlingame and his daughter, Jasmyne and her children; step-mother, Mary Lou Findley, step-brother, Tom and his wife, Meghan and their two children; and her dog, Sassy and cat, Trouble.
By her wishes, she will be cremated, and her ashes taken to Paris for scattering. Donations in Liz’s memory can be made to Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 Midtown Road, Verona, WI 53593. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
