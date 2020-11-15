Elizabeth "Betty" Rehberg

Betty was born May 20th, 1928 to Thomas J. & Gertrude Maas in Burlington, WI. She attended ST. Thomas Catholic Grade School and graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1946. She married the love of her life Richard G. Rehberg on January 6th, 1951 and they lived on the family farm at English Settlement until 1996, before moving to Burlington, WI. In 2018 Betty and Richard moved into Waterford Senior Living. Betty was a secretary for Maas & Sons until she married and begun raising a family. She attended English Settlement church, where she was in the choir and helped with many church functions over the years. She also volunteered at Burlington Memorial Hospital from 1976 till 2018. For 20 years Betty and Richard both helped out in the Hospital Gift Shop and as needed in other areas.