Elizabeth 'Betty' M. Vanderwerff

1925 – 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” M. Vanderwerff, 94, of Salem, met her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on October 19, 1925 to John and Mary Movrich in Ashland, Wisconsin, and adopted and loved by John and Jane Reesman in Waterford, Wisconsin. She attended St. Thomas Elementary School and Waterford High School. On April 3, 1948, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Leo Francis Vanderwerff at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford.

Betty was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brighton and was an active member of several senior groups. She loved to knit and crochet, providing hundreds of donations to several local organizations. She enjoyed her morning walks and time at Curves with local seniors for many years. She was an avid card player, loved her senior trips, her Milwaukee Brewers and loved and adored her family.