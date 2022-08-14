Nov. 19, 1930—Aug. 8, 2022

RACINE—Elizabeth “Betty” L. Leckey, age 91, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha. Betty was born in Racine, November 19, 1930, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Nee: Bodnar) Szondi.

Betty was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1949”. On March 27, 1976, Betty was united in marriage to Thomas B. Leckey who preceded her in death, May 11, 2000. She was employed as an agent for American Airlines based at O’Hare Airport, for 32 years.

Betty had a great love of traveling all over the world, and her favorite destination, to Hawaii. From 1977-2020 Betty enjoyed winters in her home in The Villages. She was an avid golfer and liked testing her luck in the casinos.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her sister, Mary Barrows; special nieces: Kathy (Gene) Butterfield of Franksville, Kimberly (Michael) Huckabay, Tracey Leckey all of Las Vegas, Kerry (Michael) Jude and Alice of Greendale, Teresa Barrows of Plano, Texas; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Barrows.

Funeral services Celebrating Betty’s Life, will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for Visitation, Thursday 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to Frances Petrick and Gary Kruck for their kindness and loving compassionate care given to Betty.

