Elizabeth "Betty" J. Werner (nee: Machalik)

April 6, 1948—July 27, 2021

RACINE—Elizabeth “Betty” J. Werner, age 73, passed away, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Racine, April 6, 1948 daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Machalik (nee: Ottmann).

Betty went to Saint Edward Elementary, St. Catherine High School, and was a graduate of Racine Dominican College. Betty dedicated her life as an educator, teaching for 33 years at Kenosha Unified, 10 years at Berryville Elementary and 23 years at Bose Elementary. She retired in 2003. She was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bill Werner on August 4, 1973, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Moved to Bayfield County to their cabin in June, 2003. Bill died in December 2011 and Betty decided to move back to Racine. Betty loved cooking, especially baking pies, crocheting, reading, and sewing. Above all she cherished time spent with family and friends and spent a lot of time with her dog, Molly.