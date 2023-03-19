Elizabeth "Betty" J. Johnson
RACINE - Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Egan) Johnson, age 94, passed away at Accent Care Hospice, Saturday, March 11, 2023.
A Memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. A full obituary to follow.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
