Sept. 27, 1928—March 11, 2023

RACINE—Elizabeth “Betty” J. (Egan) Johnson, age 94, passed away at Accent Care Hospice, Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was born in Racine, September 27, 1928, daughter of the late James and Marie (nee Mickulecky) Egan.

Betty was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1946”. On January 20, 1951, she was united in marriage to Arthur L. Johnson who preceded her in death.

Betty was a longtime member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed antiquing and playing bridge. In recent years you may have seen Betty at Smoke on the Water enjoying the lake view and a hot dog. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Timothy (Kathy) Johnson, Thomas (Laurie) Johnson and Susan Johnson; grandchildren: Michael (Caroline) Johnson, Kevin (Cheryl) Johnson; three great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Schoedel; sister-in-law, Judith Egan; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James and her brother-in-law, Raymond Schoedel.

A Memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice have been suggested by the family.

