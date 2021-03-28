Elizabeth "Betty" Canfield (nee Wallo)

RACINE / FORMERLY OF KENOSHA—Betty Canfield, 87, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, with her family at her side. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Wednesday, March 31st, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to either St. Catherine’s High School or St. Lucy Catholic Church, or the Health Care Network. The Florence Nightingale Tribute will take place at 10:55 a.m. just prior to the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.