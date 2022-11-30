April 6, 1935 – Nov. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Elizabeth “Betty” Borgardt, age 87, passed away on November 27, 2022, at Home Inspired in Kenosha. Betty was born in Racine on April 6, 1935, to Godfrey, Sr. and Sophia (nee: Ruppel) Borgardt. She was employed at Racine Steel Castings for 45 years, retiring in May of 1999. Betty attended St. John’s Lutheran School and sang in the church choir for many years. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1954. In her early years, Betty enjoyed bowling with the Lutheran Ladies League and the Belle City – Kenosha Women’s Classic League. She served many years on the Board of Directors for Birchwood Condo Association. Betty enjoyed gardening and being with her family, who she loved so very much. She especially cherished the memories of her life on the family farm.

Betty is survived by her two dear sisters, Miriam Dziekan and Sharon (Dean) Bartel; her sister-in-law, Veryl Borgardt; many nieces, great-nieces, great-great nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great nephews; Godchildren; Craig Borgardt, Lori Torres, Todd Borgardt and Rebecca Strong.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Esther; her brothers, Godfrey Jr., Leroy and William; her dear friend, Mary Lampos; her brothers-in-law, Helmuth Primuth and Tom Dziekan; her sisters-in-law, Carol Borgardt and Judy Borgardt; and her dear uncle, Robert Borgardt.

Service for Betty will be on Saturday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street in Racine. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The committal service for Betty will be held in the chapel at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 9000 Washington Avenue following her service at church. Those wishing to attend will meet the family by 12:15 p.m. at the front entrance of West Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested by her family.

