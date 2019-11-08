Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Hoelzel age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan. She was born August 15th, 1934 to the late Forrest and Byrdene Christopherson, in Oconomowoc. Betty had a zest for life; she loved to socialize, her contagious laugh and beautiful smile brought warmth and fun to any gathering. She was involved with Girl Scouts for many years, and truly enjoyed her time as a troop leader. She loved to paint and was a fearless member of the Waterford Snow Pokes snowmobiling club. No one will be able to forget Betty’s love for Christmas, her joy for gift giving was unmatched. Betty’s love for people stretched beyond just fun and into her profession, she was a nurse for many years at Burlington Memorial Hospital and The Family Health Plan Center in Greendale. Betty was lucky to have two great loves in her life. On April 15th, 1953 she married the late Richard “Tony” Beck and they raised four children together. In October of 1990 Betty married the late Ron Hoelzel and they shared many happy years together.