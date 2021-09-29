Elizabeth 'Bette' La Croix

July 28, 1941—September 26, 2021

OAK CREEK—Elizabeth passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by her immediate family at the age of 80. Cherished wife for over 58 years to Ron. Beloved mother to Andrea (Andrew) Kuchar, Christa La Croix, Deanna (Anthony) Norelli and Marcia (Rory) Esch. Adoring “Grandma Beet” to Austin, Alec, Clayton, Connor, Alexander, Nina, Nicolas and Nathan. Dear sister of Jerome Hogan. Life-long friend to Jean and Monica. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Parish (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale 53129) from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Bette was a loyal employee for over 38 years at Fine Lando Clinic in Cudahy. She was also known for her passion of cooking, gardening and entertaining. Bette was a very compassionate person who was always willing to help those in need by preparing and delivering comfort foods.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry are appreciated.