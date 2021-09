OAK CREEK—A visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Parish (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale 53129) from 3:30—5:30 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.