Elizabeth "Betsy" Zurowski

Nov. 24, 1952 – June 28, 2022

RACINE—Elizabeth Zurowski, “Betsy” age 69, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee following a short illness. She was born in Milwaukee, November 24, 1952, daughter of the late Frederick and Ruth (nee: Jahnke) Last.

Betsy was united in marriage to Stephen J. Zurowski, November 7, 1970, and shared 42 years before he passed July 24, 2012.

Surviving are her children: Stephen (Beth) Zurowski, Brad Zurowski, Kevin (Rebecca) Paliwoda; grandchildren: Brandon, Braden, and Nathen; sisters: Susan (Wayne) LaSalle, Linda Knight; special friend, Joe Sindric and family; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jack and her kitty, Shadow.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00—5:30 p.m. Private interment will be held at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.

