Elizabeth 'Betsy' Costello
Elizabeth 'Betsy' Costello

Elizabeth "Betsy" Costello

MT. PLEASANT—Elizabeth “Betsy” Costello, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, WI, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, in Oak Creek, WI on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

www.Draeger-langendorf.com

