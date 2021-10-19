MT. PLEASANT—Elizabeth “Betsy” Costello, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, WI, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Ignite, in Oak Creek, WI on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.