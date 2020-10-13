Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Sherwood-Ruggles

November 24, 1978 – October 7, 2020

RACINE – Elizabeth “Beth” Esther Sherwood-Ruggles, age 41, passed away peacefully at Ignite of Seasons Hospice on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Beth was born in Cudahy on November 24, 1978 to Mark W. and Kathleen (nee: Michalski) Sherwood. On February 13, 2019 she was united in marriage with Erik Lee Ruggles. Sadly, in early 2020, Beth was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor that spread through her body and ultimately ended in terminal lung cancer.

Beth enjoyed the outdoors, reading, videogames, music, and spending most days on her phone connecting with friends through Facebook & Snapchat.

Surviving are broken-hearted husband, Erik; mother, Kathleen Sherwood; sister, Cindy Evans; adopted uncle, Michael Ager; mother-in-law, Jill Gross; many other family members & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Services celebrating Beth’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10 am – 12 noon.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY